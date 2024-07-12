Forecast Updated on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Lingering rain showers early in the day before we slowly clear things out into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 82-89. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 70-75. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 90-96. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The boundary that we have been waiting to be pushed back up to the north has arrived overnight with periods of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms across the area. This rain will continue on and off throughout the course of the day today as this feed of heavier rain bands continues to move across Delmarva. The heaviest rain looks to set up across northern and western parts of Delmarva where we have a Flood Watch in effect through Saturday morning, although everyone could see plenty of rain by the time this wraps up on Saturday.
We are looking at 1-3+” of rain possibly across the region, but there will be some neighborhoods that pick up on 5 to 6 to maybe as much as 7 inches of rain over the next 36 hours where this heavier band sets up and the embedded thunderstorms will be moving over the same areas over and over again until the storm begins to break. The low and front should clear Delmarva by the middle of Saturday with drying conditions by later Saturday evening and Saturday night.
Once the showers break apart, things will settle for the rest of the weekend. This will also lead to very hot weather again by Sunday with highs back into the mid and upper 90s and will continue into early next week before a weak boundary brings around a round of showers and storms later in the day Wednesday and especially on Thursday of next week.