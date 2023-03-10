Forecast Updated on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Turning cloudy throughout the day with the chance of rain showers arriving by the afternoon hours. Breezy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SE 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Rain showers are possible early in the evening. Rain chances subside slowly by morning, but it turns windy. Lows: 31-36. Winds: S-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and windy with the chance of a lingering drizzle / light shower / flurries possible. Highs: 38-46. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 28-34. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible by late in the evening hours. Highs: 44-50. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Periods of rain and windy conditions expected. Highs: 48-54. Winds: E-NW 15-40+ mph.
A dreary end to the workweek is heading our way as the storm approaches us from the west this morning. The clouds will continue to gather over the early part of the day before our chances for rain showers go up after lunch time. This will not be the heaviest of rain, only expecting scattered showers and some steady light rain from time to time through the afternoon and into the evening hours. On average, most of us pick up on about 0.25” of rain by the evening hours. The wind will start to ramp up in the evening as the colder air begins to arrive on the wind shift and the low continues to re-develop off our coastline overnight into Saturday.
The good news is that most of this storm will depart as we get into the day on Saturday. That is all the good news we have about Saturday’s forecast. As the colder air gets wrapped into the storm and other things fall into place, we will keep the clouds around the area for much of Saturday with the possibility of drizzle / light showers / flurries not out of the question. The wind will be up from Friday night into Saturday where we could see some wind gusts on Saturday over 40+ mph. It will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s and then when you factor in the wind, we will see wind chill values in 30s.
Another storm brings the chance of rain showers into the forecast by Sunday night into Monday with the same sort of setup as Friday into Saturday where it will mainly rain. As the storm departs, we can’t rule out some flurries to linger around as the colder air rushes into the area for a couple of days. Behind the second storm, the coldest air we have had in quite some time will settle across Delmarva and keep temperatures well below average with highs only in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.