Forecast updated on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, and milder. Showers likely. Low 52-59°. Wind: S 8-17 mph.
Friday: Rain likely with a good soaking of .6 to 1 inch of rainfall. Windy and mild early then falling temperatures PM. Rain may end as sleet late. High 59-62° AM falling to 35° by 4 PM. Wind: S/N 12-22 mph.
Friday Night: Clearing late and much colder. Windy. Low 23-26°. Wind: N 14-26 mph.
Saturday: Clearing early then sunny, cold and windy. High 32-33°. Wind: N 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a very mild night on Delmarva with a south wind all night. Look for lows near 57-60 before an Arctic front arrives Friday.
Friday will be cloudy with rain likely Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Rain amounts of over .6 to 1 inch are possible. It will turn sharply colder in the early afternoon, as a strong cold front passes through the area. Look for temperatures to fall to the upper 30's by late afternoon and we may be near freezing by dark. The rain may end as some spotty sleet in the evening.
Skies will clear early Saturday with a gusty north wind and sunshine will return for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday will likely be NEAR the freezing mark for most of Delmarva and wind chills will be at 10-18 for most of the day. Wind gusts to over 25 mph are likely Saturday. Low temps. by early Sunday will be near 20 degrees.
In the long-range, look for lows from 20-22 early Sunday with highs Sunday near 37 degrees. Monday looks rather cloudy with highs near 42 degrees which is well below our average of 49. Chilly weather will continue into at least the middle of next week and it now looks like our expected milder weather pattern in February is not going to be that mild!
The average high for early February is 46 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.