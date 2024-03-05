Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Rain showers will linger to start the day. It turns partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: N-NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 42-48. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving by the morning hours. This rain will be heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Rain continues into the evening and overnight and could be heavy at times. Breezy. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Lingering rain showers early. Otherwise, it slowly clears out throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 55-60. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with more clouds in the evening hours. Highs: 53-58. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The rain chances will continue over the course of the next several days with concerns for flooding problems for some of us where standing water could become an issue. Rain continues to fall across the area as we work our way into the morning hours. The area of low pressure should clear Delmarva by lunchtime with a clearing sky by the afternoon and into the evening hours. The winds will still be a factor in the forecast the first part of the day with some gusts over 25+ mph possible. Temperatures today will still hold in the 50s with a few of us to near 60 degrees if the sun comes out earlier than expected.
Another chance for rain will come into the region by Wednesday morning and this will be a real soaker of a rain event. With a feed of moisture coming in out of the Gulf of Mexico, this rain from Wednesday into Wednesday night and the first part of Thursday will be very immense. Many of us could pick up on another 1-3” of rain with locally heavier amounts possible by the time it ends early on Thursday.
A third chance for rain comes into the forecast on Saturday and will linger around the region into Saturday night. It may even trigger off showers early on Sunday, but the jury is still out on this chance lingering into Sunday. We dry out into early next week with cooler temperatures as highs only expect to be in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday.