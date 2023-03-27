Forecast Updated on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds and a chance of rain showers by the afternoon hours. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers taper off and things clear out by morning. Lows: 37-45. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with more clouds increasing by the evening hours. Highs: 54-60. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Lows: 35-40. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 54-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Things have shifted a bit over the weekend and the thoughts of the storm for today staying to our south have changed. We are now looking at a chance of some rain showers by the afternoon hours as this storm system passes by mainly to our south. Our chances for rain showers start to go up around 9-10am and will continue on and off throughout the day. Rain chances will begin to diminish after 7-8pm once the cold front associated with this low pressure passes through the region. Not expecting much rain with regards to accumulation with most places picking up on less than 0.10” of rain.
Once the front clears tonight and the wind will shift more out of the north and bring in some cooler air for Tuesday as another system arrives with more shower chances for late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Again, a storm where we are not expecting a lot of rain, but enough to give the lawns another drink of water and a chance to wash more of the pollen out of the air.
A third front will clear the area on Wednesday night and early Thursday with little fanfare and allow a ridge of high pressure to park overhead the rest of the workweek. We stay on the cooler side with highs in the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures spike up to near 70 on Friday as the high slides off the coast. Our next rainmaker arrives on Saturday providing us with a good soaking rain throughout the day before we dry out on Monday.