Forecast Updated on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 4:15am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Turning mostly cloudy with rain arriving by the evening hours. Breezy at times. Highs: 55-65. Winds: SE-E 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: On and off rain, some of it heavy at times. Windy. Lows: 44-50. Winds: E-NE 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday: Rain is possible to start the day. It turns mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: N-NW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 42-48. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving by the afternoon hours. This rain will be heavy at times. Windy at times. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Lingering rain showers early. Otherwise, it slowly clears out throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
The rain chances will continue over the course of the next several days with concerns for flooding problems for some of us where standing water could become an issue. The first chance of rain begins to arrive later this evening and into tonight as an area of low pressure continues to develop down to our south. The rain could be moderate to heavy at times and will linger into the start of Tuesday morning before the showers taper off by Tuesday afternoon. On average, most of us will pick up on around 1.00” of rain by the time it ends. It will remain warmer with temperatures during the day today in the 60s and will hold the 50s into Tuesday afternoon after the rain showers end.
Another chance for rain will come into the region by the middle of the day on Wednesday and this will be a real soaker of a rain event. With a feed of moisture coming in out of the Gulf of Mexico, this rain into Wednesday night and the first part of Thursday will be very heavy where many of us could pick up on another 1-2” of rain with locally heavier amounts possible.
A third chance for rain comes into the forecast on Friday evening and Friday night and will continue on and off for much of the day on Saturday as colder air begins to filter across Delmarva. It may even trigger off showers early on Sunday, but the jury is still out on this chance lingering into Sunday. We dry out into early next week with cooler temperatures as highs only expect to be in the 40s and 50s.