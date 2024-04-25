Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 54-62. Winds: NE-E 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 34-40. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 56-62. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: 34-44. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 63-70. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer! Highs: 75-82. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The wind shift has started to occur slowly over the course of the overnight with temperatures still sitting in the 50s at the moment that I write this in the morning hours. I believe temperatures still will fall a bit before the sun rises this morning as the wind starts to pick up off the Atlantic with our starting point in the 40s across the area. As the high moves in from the north, the initial wind in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures in check this afternoon with temperatures reaching the 50s for most of us with a few to near 60 degrees this afternoon. As the wind begins to settle down overnight, we can see a few of us see temperatures in the 30s where most of us end up in the low 40s for morning temperatures.
As the wind begins to shift, we will see a little warmer temperatures on Friday, but not by much with highs in the 50s and 60s even with lots of sunshine. The high slides off the coast heading into the weekend will have our temperatures soaring up to near 70 degrees on Saturday and well into the 70s and even some low 80s possible for Sunday…which is great news for the race fans heading to the Monster Mile for the Nascar race.
It remains very warm for Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures well into the 80s, but as a cold front comes into the picture on Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening…the chance of showers and thunderstorms will go up. We stay warmer than average for this time of year on Wednesday and Thursday before a backdoor cold front will knock temperatures down a few degrees for Friday of next week.