Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries and scattered showers possible in the morning. It turns mostly sunny and blustery in the afternoon. Afternoon Temperatures: 30s. Winds: NW 20-50+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 20-30. Winds: NW 20-35+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy! Highs: 35-41. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 17-30. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 39-45. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and a bit warmer! Highs: 48-55. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We have already seen a few rain showers from this system late last night as a burst of moisture pushed across Delmarva with a few rain showers. The wind is still howling out of the southwest this morning with some gusts over 35-40+ mph possible until the front arrives. We will see some rain showers that could mix with some sleet and even a few snowflakes during the morning rush hours (7-9am). It will not amount to a lot of precipitation, but enough to have to run the windshield wipers a few times if you run into a shower. We should clear the sky with sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will happen in the morning as we climb up to near 50 degrees before the wind flips to the northwest and gusts over 50+ mph. This will drop our temperatures into the 30s by the afternoon and with wind chill values in the 10s and 20s.
The wind on Friday will keep temperatures in the 30s for highs and a chilly morning on Saturday before things slowly improve over the weekend. Expect to see lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday as a ridge of high pressure settles into control of the forecast. Saturday looks to be one more chilly day with temperatures in the morning in the 10s and 20s with highs into the 40s by the afternoon. A much warmer day is expected on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s as the wind starts to turn out of the south and west and will push our temperatures above average for this time of year by the middle of next week.
An unsettled weather pattern is going to establish next week as we will have a slow moving cold front set up to our west with a big fetch of moisture ahead of the front from the Gulf of Mexico. We will see rain chances on Monday and Wednesday as we will watch little waves of energy run along the front and develop lows to push more moisture into our neck of the woods. We can rule out some lingering showers around between the two storms on Tuesday.