Weather Alert

...BLACK ICE POSSIBLE ON AREA ROADWAYS TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... As temperatures drop tonight into Friday morning, any lingering moisture or slush on area roadways will freeze, which may result in black ice formation. The threat for black ice will continue into the mid morning hours on Friday before temperatures warm above freezing. Motorists will need to be alert to the possibility of slick spots. Motorists should exercise caution while driving, especially on bridges and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.