Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Starting off mostly cloudy and we will see another burst of light snow showers by late morning or early afternoon. Windy. Blowing and drifting snow. Highs: 26-34. Winds: N-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear and windy. Blowing and drifting snow continues. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 10-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 32-40. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Clear and breezy. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 35-41. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-50. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Overall, the forecast held up pretty well where we believed we would get the most snow across far southern portions of the Peninsula. The only real issue was the dramatic cut off across central Delmarva of who got snow and who didn’t. A difference of 20 miles separated folks that got 2” of snow from folks who really didn’t get much of anything. I’ll count that one as a win and let’s move forward now…because we will see a little more snow today.
We will see another big blast of colder air come into the region and will bring some extra clouds during the day and even a burst of snow in the late morning / early afternoon hours. It may even bring enough snow that we may see an additional dusting to 1” of new snow. It will also become very windy at times with gusts 40-50+ mph. This will cause blowing and drifting snow with how light and fluffy the snow is as you prepare to clear it up today. It will cause lower visibility and icy conditions at times as the snow drifts over the road. Temperatures hold into the 20s to near 30 degrees with wind chills in the 10s throughout the afternoon.
The colder air settles for another couple of days with highs in the 30s and 40s through the weekend. Granted it will be chilly on Friday and Saturday, at least we get to enjoy it with lots of sunshine. The wind will turn more out of the south by Sunday and will start to push some warmer air in our direction for early next week. We are looking at a chance for a few showers to enter into the forecast by Tuesday evening with a better chance of more rain showers on the way for late Thursday into Friday of next week.