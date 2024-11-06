Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 72-79. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 58-64. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Windy at times. Highs: 68-75. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 46-52. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast at least for the first half of the workweek. Another warm morning as you step out this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There is some patchy fog at the moment, but not the widespread thick fog we had on Tuesday morning as you head out the door. This is all thanks to the wind that has stayed up overnight and will pick up throughout the day. We could see some gusts to 30+ mph this afternoon. This wind will push our temperatures into the 70s and even a few low 80s are possible.
A cold front looks to move into the area for Thursday that will provide some extra clouds and even the chance of a few stray showers are possible throughout the day. It doesn’t look like the biggest chance in the world…but, at this point, we will take any chances we can get. Even if we do see some showers in places, this rain will not amount to much…but, better then nothing.
Some indications that we may actually get a rain chance into the weekend with a cold front that will try and grab some moisture off now Hurricane Rafael that has developed in the Caribbean. If we do see this moisture get absorbed by the front, the timing of the rain chance looks to be for Sunday evening and Sunday night into Monday morning. At this point with how many situations didn’t pan out with this idea…we will just put it on the backburner and monitor it as we get closer to that point. We look to dry things out for Tuesday and Wednesday before another front could bring another rain chance by the time we get to Thursday of next week.