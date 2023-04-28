Forecast Updated on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, some of it heavy at times arrives by late morning and continues the rest of the day. Windy. Highs: 58-63. Winds: SE-E 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Steady rain tapers off to showers. Windy. Lows: 53-58. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: A few lingering rain showers possible to start the day. Things improve through the afternoon with maybe a little sunshine before the day ends. Highs: 70-76. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few showers by morning. Lows: 52-57. Winds: SE 5-20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances going up all morning long and continues on and off the rest of the day. Windy. Highs: 60-73. Winds: S-SE 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two not out of the question. Most of us will stay dry. Breezy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern will take control of the forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. An upper-level low over the Great Lakes will slide a little farther south and not really go anywhere during the course of a few days. While the low parked there, little storms will develop around the area of low pressure and make their way into our area bringing with it rain chances. The first comes in for Friday afternoon and Friday night and will linger into the first part of our Saturday. Some of this rain will be moderate to heavy at times and will drop on average between 1-2” of rain across Delmarva before it ends Saturday morning. It will also be very windy throughout the day as the low gets closer to the area. We could see some wind gusts over 40+ mph, especially at our beach towns. This could lead to a little coastal flooding and some beach erosion with the surf being kicked up.
There are indications that we should dry out for Saturday evening and Saturday night before another low pressure develops and more rain arrives for most of Sunday and the first half of Monday. This low will not develop as quickly as the first one does, but it will still be windy at times on Sunday with some wind gusts over 30+ mph possible in the later part of the afternoon and evening hours. On average another 1-2” of rain could fall in places by the time it wraps up early on Monday. For the entire weekend, we are talking about rain totals for both storms between 2-5” of rain across Delmarva and would help bust the drought problems we have across our area.
This upper-level low will continue to be blocked to our north and west to start the work week next week. This means that we get stuck in the clouds with chances for a few stray showers lingering in the forecast with cooler temperatures as we have this train of air continuing to spill in from Canada through Wednesday and Thursday of next week.