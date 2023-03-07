Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and windy. Lows: 27-32. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and breezy. Lows: 27-32. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Turning mostly cloudy throughout the day with the chance of rain showers arriving by the evening and overnight. Breezy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SE 5-25+ mph.
A strong high pressure from Canada comes diving into the region and the winds are starting to pick up this morning. The wind will be howling at times today and Wednesday where we could see some wind gusts over 40+ mph especially this afternoon as the cold air spills into the area. This will keep temperatures around average, if not below average for this time of year the rest of the workweek. Temperatures are going to reach the 40s and low 50s for highs and morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The pattern will be dry through Friday until the high pressure finally breaks down and begins to move out to sea.
The weekend forecast looks like a very interesting one as a storm will be developing over the top of the region as some warmer air is going to get pushed into the region ahead of the storm forming. At the moment, I am forecasting a chance for rain from Friday night into the early part of Saturday, but if the colder air gets wrapped into the storm or other things fall into place, this forecast could get very interesting. Another storm tries to form on Monday into Tuesday to bring another chance for precipitation.
Behind the second storm, the coldest air we have had in quite some time will settle across Delmarva and keep temperatures well below average for most of next week with highs only in the 40s.