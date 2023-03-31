Forecast Updated on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day and warmer. Windy at times! Highs: 65-72. Winds: S-SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Rain showers arrive by the evening hours and will be on and off throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 54-60. Winds: S 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Windy. Highs: 72-77. Winds: SW-W 15-40+ mph.
Saturday Night: Showers taper off with clearing throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 36-42. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer! Highs: 67-72. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
The temperatures spike up to near 70 degrees this afternoon with the winds gusting at times over 40+ mph and allowing some space for our next weather maker to take shape out to our west. The next storm arrives this evening and tonight with rounds of showers on and off for most of the day with some hope heading into Saturday evening that things will start to dry out. If not by the evening hours, it will dry out on Saturday night. We could even see the development of a few thunderstorms on Saturday evening as the front clears Delmarva. As of right now, we are expecting about 0.50” of rain being the average amount that will fall across Delmarva before things wrap up. The windy conditions remain ahead of the front which will push our temperatures into the 70s.
The front clears and allows a nicer, but cooler and breezy Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Indications are that temperatures will soar by the middle of next week and could allow us to flirt with our first 80 degree day of the year. Another cold front brings us the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday evening and Wednesday with some lingering showers early on Thursday. Indications are that this front should clear the area in time for first pitch of the home openers for both the Phillies and the Orioles next Thursday.