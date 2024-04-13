DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny and windy. Winds from the west could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday night: Clear and seasonable. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and continued breezy. Winds from the southwest could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny early, then a chance of afternoon showers. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: A chance of scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday: A few showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 43°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Low pressure is spinning well to our north, which swung a weak cold front across the region this evening.
This will mean we'll start off our Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, but skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon. It'll be windy as well thanks to a pressure gradient between the low to our north and high pressure building in from the west. Winds at times could gust to 40 mph or more at times from the west. Small Craft Advisories and Gale Warnings are up for most of the waters around Delmarva Saturday.
As the high builds in, skies will clear tonight, and we're looking at a mainly sunny and warm Sunday, although it will still be breezy. The winds will shift to the southwest, though, and that will push temperatures into the low to mid 70s.
For the upcoming work week, unseasonably warm temperatures are the headline. Temperatures on Monday could close in on 80°F in interior portions of Delmarva, with coastal areas in the 70s. A cold front could bring a chance of some showers, mainly in the afternoon.
High pressure will keep Delmarva mainly dry and warm for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.
Then a low pressure system from the Great Plains will pass to our north and swing another cold front across the region, bringing a chance for some showers in the Thursday-Friday timeframe.
Temperatures will remain above normal, in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday, and upper 60s on Friday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation below normal for April 20 - April 26.