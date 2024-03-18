Forecast Updated on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 48-56. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 28-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 32-38. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 54-60. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
As a ridge of high pressure tries to establish itself for the next few days, we will be stuck in a train of colder air being pulled in from Canada. This will lead to temperatures well below average the majority of the workweek and we will be stuck with clouds mixing with the sunshine from time to time. For example, today will have another blast of colder air coming in from the northwest and will lead to a windy and chilly afternoon with highs only in the mid 50s for highs. This is where we should be for this time of year, but after being spoiled last week…it’s just not the same!
We stay in the 40s and 50s for highs on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. That isn’t that horrible, it is the wind that will be up much of the night making it feel colder that will make it worse. We get a spike in temperatures for Wednesday ahead of another blast of colder air that arrives for Thursday as high pressure finally gets full control of the weather…for only a couple of days.
A storm system arrives by late in the evening on Friday with on and off rain showers possible for Saturday and if the majority of models are correct, we will get stuck in a wet weather pattern where this chance of on and off rain showers could linger for Sunday and even into early next week. Something we will be watching for the next few days.