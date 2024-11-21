Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy with drizzle and light showers possible. Highs: 50-56. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers / drizzle early in the overnight. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 32-42. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with windy conditions and a chance of drizzle / flurries. Highs: 39-48. Winds: NW-N 15-35+ mph.
Friday Night: Lingering showers or flurries possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and windy. Lows: 32-42. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-58. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
It has turned windy and chilly overnight once the rain tapered off across the region with temperatures in the 40s with wind chill values in the 30s. We will see a decent amount of sunshine early in the day before the clouds will bubble with the very unstable atmosphere with even some drizzle or a few light showers are going to be possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will reach the 40s and 50s this afternoon and with the wind kicking over 30-35+ mph this afternoon, it will feel like the low and mid 40s later today.
We will be watching another blast of colder air that will push across Delmarva on Friday with a reinforcing cold front. It will bring some extra clouds with some showers possible during the course of the day. On top of that, with the science of dynamic cooling of the rain drops falling through this very cold air mass will bring the opportunity of seeing some snow flakes mixing with the rain drops or even a few flurries possible across parts of the area on Friday. We will see highs in the 40s during the day with the wind chill values in the 30s and 40s.
The weekend forecast at the moment looks to be a split weekend. Extra clouds and breezy conditions will make our highs in the 50s for Saturday feel like the mid 40s in the afternoon hours. Sunshine with temperatures climbing back up to seasonable for Sunday with highs in the 50s. Looking early into the busiest travel week of the year…there could be a few clouds and showers possible on Tuesday. Also now starting to see the hints of a pretty big storm could bring rain across our area heading into Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This is also a massive shift in the modeling since yesterday where the majority of it had high pressure in control of the forecast. With the amount of uncertainty at this point in the forecast, just stay tuned as we fine tune this forecast as we get into next week heading toward the holiday weekend.