Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few clouds to start the day with a clearing sky by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy at times. Highs: 64-70. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and breezy early. Lows: 32-50. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-72. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle / shower possible by dawn. Lows: 44-55. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW-NW 5-25+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast for the foreseeable future. This morning we woke up with temperatures in the 50s out the door and some of us are contending with a little fog on the way to work and school early this morning. As we work into this Thursday, the wind becomes a major factor with gusts to 30+ mph possible into the afternoon hours as some dry and cool air comes in from the northwest. This will lead to cooler temperatures today with highs in the 60s and low 70s…back to where we should be for this time of year. With the dry conditions and wind, our fire danger threat is elevated today…please do your best to not set a brush fire off. It will quickly spread this afternoon if something does set on fire.
Another front arrives over the weekend with some extra clouds around during the day on Saturday. A very limited chance of rain showers, at the moment, as the moisture starved front pushes into the area. Behind the front, the wind picks up for Sunday and drives temperatures down into the 50s and low 60s for highs and by Monday morning we see temperatures near the freezing mark for some folks. Don’t worry….the abnormally warm weather returns back to the forecast by the middle of next week. A first look at Halloween looks to be a very warm day and evening for all the kids collecting theory candy taxes from us with temperatures into the upper 70s for highs next Thursday.