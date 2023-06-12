Forecast Updated on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off showers throughout and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Highs: 83-88. Winds: SW-S 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Chance of a few showers / storms linger early in the evening. Otherwise, it turns mostly clear by morning and breezy. Lows: 57-65. Winds: S-NW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-84. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 60-67. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers / thunderstorms. Highs: 82-86. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
After an immaculate weekend of weather, our rain check comes to get cashed a couple of times this week across the area. The first begins to arrive this morning in the form of a few showers and we could see some spotty showers on and off throughout the day. As we work into the afternoon and evening hours, a strong cold front arrives which will spark up some more showers and thunderstorms as it moves across Delmarva. We could see these storms reach the severe criteria, with damaging winds…large hail…torrential rain…and frequent lightning being the biggest concerns today. Highs today ahead of the front should reach into the 80s and it will be windy at times with some wind gusts over 30+ mph possible today.
The storms should clear us by the morning hours and it leaves behind a rather nice Tuesday with sunshine and highs into the 70s and 80s. Another weak front arrives on Wednesday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Ahead of the front, temperatures should climb back up well into the 80s. We stay warm for Thursday as we dry out for one day before another chance of scattered showers arrives for Friday morning.
The weekend forecast at the moment looks to be 50 / 50 at best. Saturday, at the moment, looks to be the best of the weekend days with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Sunday brings the chance of more rain and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s and low 80s.