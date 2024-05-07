Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower / thunderstorm possible developing as the sea breeze sneaks across Delmarva. Highs: 75-80. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. We may see a few showers / storms possible in the early morning hours. Low cloud / fog is possible by morning. Lows: 59-65. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Chance of a shower / storm early. Otherwise, turning partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 60-65. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 82-89. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Lingering showers to start the day. It turns partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. Breezy. Highs: 70-77. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
With the wind turning throughout the day, we will need to pay attention to the sea breeze by later this afternoon and our chance for a stray shower / storm. Highs are only expected in the 70s across inland Delmarva and should be a bit cooler along the coast with the wind off the Atlantic. As the sea breeze pushes across Delmarva early this afternoon with the wind turning…a stray shower / thunderstorm is not out of the question. The first piece of energy that looked to arrive on Wednesday afternoon looks to outrun itself and could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms by early on Wednesday morning. This is something that we will have to pay attention to as we work into the first part of Wednesday. Most models do try to bring another chance of a few showers / storms into the forecast by late Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will be a much warmer day on Wednesday with highs into the 80s to near 90 degrees.
A better chance for some showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast on Thursday as a pretty good cold front clears Delmarva. Some of these thunderstorms on Thursday could pack a punch and something we will be monitoring over the course of the next few days. It will be warmer with highs into the 80s on Thursday before the wind shifts from the northwest and brings in cooler air. There are indications we may have lingering showers in the forecast on Friday morning before we start to clear out into the afternoon and evening hours.
Cooler weather arrives for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure will slowly settle into control of the forecast with temperatures falling into the 60s and 70s for highs on Saturday and Sunday. There are indications that we may have to contend with a few showers / storms on Sunday as a weak boundary moves across Delmarva…but, this chance is not a slam dunk as of right now. The ridge of high pressure dominates the forecast with temperatures soaring into the middle of next week with a bigger warm up by Wednesday and Thursday.