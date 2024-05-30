DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Winds from the northwest at 10 mph. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the north at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. A chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 78°F. Normal low: 57°F.
Comfortable conditions are settling into Delmarva as we get into the last days of the shortened work week.
As a bit of troughiness that brought some showers and thunderstorms to Delmarva pulls away to our east this morning, helping to usher in high pressure that will bring much more comfortable temperatures and humidity.
For Thursday, because much of Delmarva saw rain Wednesday evening and skies cleared overnight, there are some areas of fog that will burn off by mid morning, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and a northerly breeze that will mean comfortable cool temperatures in the mid 70s with low humidity.
High pressure will continue to build in on Friday with continued pleasant weather for the last day of May, with mid 70s and a light northerly breeze keeping humidity comfortable.
The high will slowly cross over Delmarva this weekend which will be a gradual shift of winds to a more southerly direction by Sunday. Temperatures will rise accordingly, with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.
As the high slides east and temperatures rise, so will the humidity. There isn't much in the way of forcing, but I'm going to put in a low chance for stray pop-up showers or thunder for Sunday through Tuesday.
More significant showers and storms could arrive with a cold front later next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for June 6 - June 12.