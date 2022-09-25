Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.