DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts and some hail. Warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then clearing after midnight. A few storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts and some hail. Lows around 60°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. and breezy. Highs around 80°F. Winds from the west at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph or more at times.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a very low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: *Watching "Ian"* Gusty rain showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 57°F.
We're going to close out the weekend on an unsettled note.
Sunday starts off with a mix of clouds and sun as high pressure slides offshore. It will be breezy, with a gusty southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph that could gust to 25 mph or more at times. A cold front will approach from the northwest this afternoon and trigger showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and through the evening. A few storms could be strong, with damaging wind gusts, some hail, and downpours. Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat of severe thunderstorms.
Showers and storms will exit the area after midnight as the front slides offshore. This cold front, though, won't cool us down, but will herald drier and more comfortable air for Monday. Highs Monday will reach about 80°F.
A secondary cold front will develop on the back side of the low pressure system that swings Sunday's front through the Mid-Atlantic. This front will be mainly a dry front, with very little moisture to work with, so there is only a very low threat of a stray shower.
However, it will be quite a bit cooler on the back side of that front. Sunny skies return Wednesday, but highs will only be in the low to mid 70s, and despite plenty of sun. those temperatures will stay mainly in the low 70s through Friday.
We continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm "Ian," located in the western Caribbean. "Ian" is starting to show signs of becoming better organized and is slowly strengthening as it gets ready to make a turn to the north and enter the Gulf of Mexico.
Rapid intensification is expected late today and throughout the day on Monday as "Ian" enters a region of low shear and very warm waters, and is likely to become the next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Forecast trends have slowly pushed the forecast track farther and farther west, with a U.S. landfall now more likely somewhere on the Florida Panhandle. "Ian" will then proceed inland.
On Delmarva, it remains too early to pin down the effects - as remnants of "Ian" wouldn't make it here until next weekend. However, we should be prepared for gusty rain possible next Saturday.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm "Gaston" will wander aimlessly around the north central Atlantic with no direct effects on land expected. "Hermine" has become post-tropical and its remnants will wander off the coast of Western Sahara.