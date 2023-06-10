DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s; near 80°F at the shore.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms could be strong. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: A lingering shower early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 61°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
And with the weekend comes improved air quality!
As a high pressure ridge build in from the west today, we'll see mostly sunny skies on Delmarva, with a light northwesterly wind. The breeze is helping to push the worst of the wildfire smoke offshore. While there will still be a little bit of a smoke haze today, our air quality will improve to "code yellow - moderate" which means that outdoor activities will be safe for all but the most sensitive folks.
Temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the low to mid 80s.
If you're headed to the Ocean City Air Show, visibility will be good with highs near 80°F.
Sunday will likely be the warmest day of the next seven days as a warm front crawls its way up the East Coast. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s, along with increasing humidity and cloud cover by evening.
That warm front will come ahead of a cold front on Monday. The front will have lots of warm, humid air to work with, which means that showers and thunderstorms are likely. A few storms could become strong to severe in the afternoon.
Behind the front, temperatures will return to seasonable levels, in the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
Then a lingering low pressure system to our north will swing several impulses of energy through the Mid-Atlantic Thursday into next weekend. As of this point, it is difficult to exactly pinpoint which days will see rain. But we'll introduce low chances of a few showers Thursday through next Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the low to mid-80s.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for June 17-June 23.