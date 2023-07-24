Forecast Updated on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A chance of showers and storms early in the morning. Turning partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with another chance of a stray shower / storm possible in the evening. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Fog is possible by dawn tomorrow morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 82-90. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and toasty! Highs: 88-95. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Most likely the hottest day of the year. Hazy, hot and humid. Highs: 90-98. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
We start the workweek off with some scattered showers and storms across parts of Delmarva this morning. This batch of showers and storms look to slowly move across the region throughout the morning and should start to clear things out by this afternoon. There were signs of a few more storms developing for the late afternoon hours, but with the stable air overhead from the storms this morning…I think this will be more of a pop-up shower / storm chance. Highs today once the sun comes out this afternoon will keep temperatures in the 80s with the rain that we see this morning, but it will be steamy thanks to all that extra moisture.
A weak little disturbance comes through the area on Tuesday with another round of a few showers / storms possible in the afternoon hours. A couple of storms could pack a punch tomorrow with strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Once this clears the area the stage is set for the hottest days of the year on Delmarva. The heat dome slides just a little farther east and allows the southeast and Mid-Atlantic to be encompassed by it for a few days. Wednesday and Thursday will bring lots of sunshine and higher humidity levels. Our temperatures soar into the low 90s on Wednesday and into the mid and upper 90s on Thursday with the chance of someone seeing 100 for the first time this year.
Another hot day on Friday will lead into the mid and upper 90s, but it will come with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm as the pattern starts to shift a bit. With this shift of the heat dome back to the west, it allows for a stronger front to push through the area on Saturday with a good chance of strong thunderstorms! This will break the heat for Sunday and into early next week.