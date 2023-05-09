Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible on and off throughout the day. Turning windy. Highs: 57-68. Winds: NE 5-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 40-50. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 45-52. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Already seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling across Delmarva very early this morning (as I write this) and will linger across Delmarva through about 6-7am. We should see things settle a bit through the late morning. Tuesday will be an active day with some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible on and off throughout the day with temperatures holding in the 60s and 70s during the afternoon. It will be cooler as the wind looks to turn off the Atlantic, keeping our beach towns in the 50s and low 60s. A few of those showers and storms will linger into the early evening hours before we dry out heading into Wednesday morning.
A big ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and will even drive our temperatures back into the 80s for Friday and Saturday. Saturday will bring a front across Delmarva that will provide us the chance of a few showers and storms. It looks like this front will stall out just to our south and will keep us dry for Sunday before the front does move back to the north and brings another chance for rain showers to start things off early next week.