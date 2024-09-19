DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows around 60°F.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F. Winds from the north at 5-10 mph could be gusty at the beach, where highs will reach the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
We have an improving forecast as we look to wrap up the work week and welcome autumn this weekend.
The tropical low that has been plaguing Delmarva over the past several days has broken down, and a secondary low has formed over the Atlantic.
The low should stay far enough off shore that drier air will filter in from the north and keep skies mostly sunny through Friday. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, however the proximity of the low will keep things a little breezy at the beach, where temperatures could be held in the mid 70s.
As of now, the weekend is looking okay. I'm calling for partly cloudy skies, however there is chance that a backdoor cold front will swing over Delmarva on the backside of that offshore low and combine with an upper disturbance from the west and bring a chance of showers on both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day will be a washout, though, and your outdoor plans should be okay.
It will turn breezy for the first days of astromical Fall, which arrives at 8:43 a.m. on Sunday. This will keep temperatures on the cool side, in the low to mid 70s for Sunday through Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.
There is a possibility that a cold front that could bring a return of rain chances toward the middle of the week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for September 26 - October 2.
In the Tropics:
Deep in the Atlantic Ocean, remnants of Tropical Storm "Gordon" could re-organize to become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 7 days. It is expected to stay well out to sea and is not a threat to Delmarva.
A disturbance southeast of Bermuda has a low, 20 percent chance of development.
Low pressure is forecast to develop in the western Caribbean early next week and has a medium probability of becoming an organized tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico in the next 7 days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.