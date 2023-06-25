DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy with some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Warm, with highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like the 90s with the humidity. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: Stray showers and thunder early, then partly cloudy. Muggy. Lows around 70°F.
Monday: Partly cloudy early, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 66°F.
Summer-like heat and humidity will help fuel strong storms Monday afternoon and evening.
For Sunday, Delmarva remains in the "warm sector" of a low pressure system centered over the upper Midwest. This means that warm, humid, and unsettled conditions will continue today.
Like Saturday, there is no significant forcing mechanism for storms, save for the heat. So we're expecting for Sunday partly cloudy skies with some pop-up showers or thunder in the afternoon and evening. Strong storms are unlikely, but any thundershowers that develop could feature heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
The low pressure system will slowly move east as we get into Monday. It will swing a cold front across Delmarva Monday night. Ahead of the cold front, abundant heat and humidity (temperatures near 90°F and dew points in the low 70s) will support the development of some discrete thunderstorms in the afternoon, and with the cold front, a line of strong thunderstorms in the evening.
As of Sunday morning, Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather. Any thunderstorms will likely have damaging wind gusts, and the potential for large hail. There is a low, but non-zero threat of a tornado.
The front will clear Delmarva by Tuesday, with slightly cooler temperatures (afternoon highs in the low 80s) for mid-week. However, shower and thunder chances will continue through at least early Wednesday.
Then longer-range guidance is suggesting we'll get a break from the unsettled weather Thursday and Friday, before a chance for some more storms next weekend.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Bret" has dissipated, but its remnants could still cause high surf around the Caribbean.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm "Cindy" is about 700 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands moving northwest. It is expected to dissipate in the next day or so, and is not a direct threat to land.
There are no other areas of concern in the Tropical Atlantic
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for July 2-July 8.