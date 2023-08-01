Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with the stray chance of a shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear and very comfortable. Lows: 57-67. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 60-68. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The humidity remains a little higher in places as we start today and it is leading to a little fog in some areas, but it will quickly lift over the course of the morning hours. Another very weak boundary is trying to move across Delmarva today and will provide us with an opportunity for a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon. It isn’t the biggest chance and I think the majority of us will be dry, but the idea of it happening can’t be ruled out later today. Overall, today will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures only climbing up into the 80s this afternoon.
Wednesday looks to be a treat of a day with temperatures starting in the 50s and 60s in the morning and with ample sunshine…temperatures climb up into the 80s with low humidity levels continuing for one more day. As we head into Wednesday night, the wind begins to turn more out of the southeast and south and will usher in more humid air for Thursday and Friday.
As that humidity rises to end the workweek, a better chance of some pop-up showers and storms enters the picture as temperatures climb up into the 80s to near 90 degrees by Saturday. Our best chance of showers and storms come in two waves: one on Friday evening and another on Monday and Tuesday of early next week.