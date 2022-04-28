Forecast updated on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly with a NW breeze. Low 37-39°. Wind: NW 6-13 mph.
Friday: Sunny, breezy, and still cool for late April. High 63°. Winds: NW 11-18 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and cool. Low 40°. Wind: N 4-11 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, and a little milder PM. High 67°. Winds: NW 4-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring clear skies, and it will again be quite chilly for late April with a dry NW breeze. Low temps. will dip into the mid to upper 30's by sunrise.
Friday looks dry and sunny with a NW breeze and perhaps some thin high clouds. Afternoon temps. will stay on the cool side with temps. around 63 degrees in the mid afternoon. Winds will in the afternoon will be around 10-15 mph in most areas. The beaches will have offshore winds again so temps. will be about the same on the coast as it is inland.
Saturday looks sunny as well but the winds will diminish to under 10 mph and it will be a little milder. Look for temps. near 67 degrees by mid afternoon. The visibility looks to be very good and a weak marine air layer may arrive on the beaches later in the day with temps. dropping to the 50's near the water.
In the long-range, clouds will increase and temps. will moderate to near 68° Sunday. We will see some showers in the area Sunday night into Monday. Look for temps. to warm into the low 70's by Monday. Clouds and some more showers are likely from Tuesday into Wednesday. Temps. will remain very mild with afternoon highest temps. in the mid 70's, as a more May like weather pattern develops.
The average high for tomorrow is 70 degrees with an average low of 47 degrees.