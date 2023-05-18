Forecast updated on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front brought dry and cool weather to the entire region today and the sunshine and pleasant weather will linger through Friday. Clouds will increase Saturday with some showers likely Saturday night as a weak cool front passes.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool for mid-May. Low 51° Wind: E 3-8 mph.
Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Some high clouds PM. High 70°. Wind: E/ESE 7-16 mph. Cooler beaches with winds E 9-16 mph and temps. near 63°.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers about. Low 58° Wind: E 4-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny then mainly cloudy with passing showers likely late. Milder and humid. High 77°. Wind: SW 4-11 mph. Cooler beaches with winds S 7-14 mph and temps. near 68°.
Forecast Discussion:
A dry and cool Canadian air mass will remain over the region tonight, and bring rather chilly weather for later May. It will be quite cool tonight with lows near 50-51 degrees by daybreak!
Friday looks dry and sunny early with some high clouds during the day. Winds will be from the east with inland highest temps. near 70 degrees, which is below the average for mid-May. The beaches will stay in the mid 60's all day. We might see some showers later Friday night as a weak storm system approaches from the west.
Saturday looks partly cloudy and milder with scattered showers likely in the evening and overnight. It will be more humid with a SE wind flow. Look for inland highest temps. near 77 degrees, with the beaches staying in the mid 60's.
In the long range: Showers are likely Saturday night into early Sunday, with rainfall amounts generally under .25 inches. Skies will clear Sunday afternoon with temps. reaching the mid 70's. Coastal temps. will be in the low 60's Sunday. Monday look mainly dry with temps. reaching the mid 70's. Tuesday looks mainly sunny and it will be dry with temps. cooling to around 70° in the afternoon behind a weak cool front. Dry weather will continue through Thursday and beyond.
The average low for early May is 54°, with a high temp. of 75°.