Forecast Updated on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Lingering showers are possible throughout the day today. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Breezy. Highs: 70-77. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers will linger early in the evening hours. Eventually, things will clear out by morning. Lows: 45-55. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-66. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with a few showers possible by morning. Lows: 45-54. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Highs: 60-66. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-75. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The line of thunderstorms cleared Delmarva by 4am at the beach towns, but now the weather will start to shift and lead to cooler weather heading into the weekend. The wind begins to pick up out of the north and northeast and will bring in some low-level moisture. As this happens, the front that is clearing us overnight will stall out and allow for a new area of low pressure to develop along the front and lead to another chance of showers over the course of the day today. With that wind in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s for highs today.
Cooler weather arrives for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure will slowly settle into control of the forecast with temperatures falling into the 60s for highs on Saturday and Sunday. Another weak system will come diving out of the Great Lakes with a chance of showers on Sunday. It isn’t a system that will bring rain all day long, but you will want the rain jacket and umbrella handy for mom as you take her out and about on her day on Sunday.
The ridge of high pressure comes into the region with control of the weather for a couple of days. Another stronger storm system will push into the region by late Tuesday into Wednesday with rain chances going up into mid-week.