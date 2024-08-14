Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 79-86. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 59-70. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-89. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The quiet weather pattern continues where we get to enjoy low humidity levels and lots of sunshine. It is another morning where many of us saw temperatures fall into the 60s overnight with some of our colder communities in the 50s at the moment with a mainly clear sky. A lot of sunshine today will bring our temperatures up into the low to mid 80s across inland parts of the Peninsula. We may see our beach towns, especially across the northernmost Delaware beaches, hold in the 70s to near 80 degrees on a fantastic beach day. Just like we saw the last couple of days, a few extra clouds will be around from time to time, but will not deter us from getting Outdoors Delmarva today.
Things will start to turn a touch warmer on Thursday with highs up into the mid 80s as our wind profile finally starts to shift more out of the east and southeast and will begin to introduce a bit more humidity into the area. Most of us should remain dry and we keep things on the quiet side through Friday with highs holding in the 80s inland and morning temperatures in the 60s for the most part.
Things will start to turn a bit more active for the weekend as a cold front will slowly be approaching from the west and could start to trigger off a stray shower or storm on Saturday. This chance will start to grow on Sunday with the front arriving and passing through on Monday. We should dry things out for the middle of next week as high pressure looks to take control of the forecast again.