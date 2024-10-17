DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, with a chance of a stray shower at the coast. Mostly sunny by afternoon. Breezy, with a north wind at 10-15 mph. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent at the coast.
Thursday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows around 40°F, with a few areas possibly falling into the 30s and frost possible.
Friday: Sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs around 70°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 47°F.
Cool, dry, and breezy conditions remain the weather headlines over Delmarva on this Thursday morning.
High pressure from the west is trying to build into the Mid-Atlantic this morning, but it is being slowed down by a developing coastal low east of Delmarva.
The coastal low should stay far enough offshore to keep Delmarva dry. What we'll notice is partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning, especially east of Route 13, with a chance for a few sprinkles at the immediate coast. Then as we work through the day, skies will turn mostly sunny by Thursday afternoon.
Delmarva being in between the low to the east and the high to our west will also experience gusty north winds throughout the day, keeping temperature on the cool side, only reaching the low 60s.
The high continues to build in as we look ahead to the weekend, which will lead to a pretty good warming trend.
By Friday and Saturday, expect sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the seasonable upper 60s. But then it keeps getting warmer; we'll be in the low to mid 70s by Sunday, and well into the 70s for much of next week.
Long-range guidance is suggesting a cold front could bring some showers in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe next week, but that's still a week away and uncertain.
There is very little rain in the forecast for Delmarva. A burn ban has been issued for all of Delaware and parts of Maryland, and it's possible burn bans could be issued for other portions of Delmarva as the stretch of dry weather is likely to continue through much of next week.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between October 24 and October 30.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a low, 30 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system as it heads for the Greater Antilles later this week. Confidence is decreasing that it will develop. It is not an immediate threat to the U.S. East Coast or Delmarva at this time.
There is a low, 20 percent chance of a low pressure system developing in the western Caribbean. It is not a threat at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.