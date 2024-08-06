Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 88-94. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 70-77. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms by later in the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms are possible. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Heavier rain bands possible by the evening and overnight. Highs: 74-80. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. The rain will be heavy at times with windy conditions possible from time to time. Highs: 74-80. Winds: SE-E 10-30+ mph.
The boundary from the north will bring showers and storms just to our north up in the Philly area and into portions of northern Maryland closer to Baltimore. I think we get through Tuesday on the dry side with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures up into the 80s and a few low 90 possible. With the higher humidity levels, the heat index value will feel like near 100 later this afternoon. Into this evening and tonight, we start to increase our chances for some scattered showers and storms as the boundary from the north continues to slowly push south.
Debby becomes the main story of our forecast by Wednesday as that storm will slowly be moving north toward us and a boundary from the north will be diving south and combine forces to cause a miserable forecast for a few days. Expect a chance of scattered showers and storms during the day on Wednesday and this boundary will stall over Delmarva. Debby will then attach itself to this front and basically use it as the train tracks to move slowly toward the region starting on Thursday and bring very heavy rain and thunderstorms from Thursday through Friday and finally departing late in the day on Saturday. We are talking about rain totals on average between 3-6” with locally heavier amounts with some folks by the time it wraps up on late Saturday. Along with the heavy rain and storms, we will see strong gusty winds for a few days where we could see gusts 40-50+ mph from time to time on Thursday and Friday…especially along our Atlantic facing beaches.
The storm should finally be forced out by a new boundary swinging across late on Saturday and dry us out for Sunday. Dry weather and cooler conditions are expected for much of next week with highs in the 80s and lower humidity values.