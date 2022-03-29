Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 29 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Some high clouds. Cold with frost likely. Low 26-28°. Wind: SW 0-4 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 57°. Beaches 49°. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Breezy. Low 50-51°. Wind: S 9-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild and windy. PM showers and thundershowers. High 74°. Beaches 55°. Wind: S 15-30+ mph. Wind gusts to over 35 mph likely PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A cold and dry Canadian air mass covers the entire northeast U.S. this evening, with fair skies and cold temperatures.
Cover up any tender plants again or they may be bitten by frost before sunrise. Look for lows near 25-20 by sunrise with widespread frost likely.
Wednesday looks partly sunny, but it will turn milder as a southerly breeze develops. Afternoon highest temps. Wednesday should reach the mid 50's, but it will stay in the mid to upper 40's on the coast. It will turn more humid and stay quite mild Wednesday night with a south breeze all night as lows only drop to around 50 degrees.
Thursday will turn windy and warm with higher humidity by afternoon. Winds will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to over 36 mph in the afternoon. Showers and some thundershowers are likely late in the day as a cold front approaches and the rain will linger into the evening.
In the long-range, look for sunshine Friday and temps. in the low 60's. Saturday will be cooler with temps. in the upper 50's, and Sunday will bring clouds with temps,. Around 61 degrees inland. Monday looks sunny, with temps. near 60 in the afternoon and we should warm into the mid 60's by Tuesday afternoon with more sunshine. Morning lows will be near 40 from Sunday through Tuesday.
The average high for today is 59 degrees with an average low of 38 degrees.