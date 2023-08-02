Forecast updated on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A high pressure system is moving east of the area this evening, but the dry air around the high pressure area has kept the humidity quite low. We even saw a low of 59 degrees this morning in Salisbury. A southerly wind flow will develop tomorrow as the surface high pressure moves east, and it will turn breezy and more humid. An upper level low pressure system moving through the region may bring some occasional showers Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly fair and pleasant. Some wildfire smoke aloft. Low 62°. Wind: SE 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty PM showers. High 82° inland and 79° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Rain chances 20%. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Increasing cloud. Spotty showers late. Low 68° Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers PM. High 81° inland and 78° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Rain chances 40%. Wind: S 6-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A NW wind flow aloft will continue this week and temperatures will be a little below normal with lower humidity. Skies will be mainly clear tonight and it will be cool for early August. There will be some wildfire smoke in the area but it will likely stay above the surface and not seriously impact air quality. Look for lows near 62 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the southeast.
Clouds will increase some Thursday, and an upper level low will bring some showers late Thursday night to the area. Most of the day will be pleasant with afternoon temps. near 82 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 6-14 mph and it will turn more humid later in the day and evening. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid/upper 70's in the afternoon hours with a sea breeze at 8-16 mph by mid afternoon.
Look for mostly cloudy skies Friday, as an upper level low approaches and it will bring some showers and perhaps some passing thundershowers to the area later in the day and evening. Look for afternoon temps. near 81 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 7-16 mph. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid 70's in the afternoon hours.
In the long range: Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and there will be some showers around in the afternoon and evening. Saturday and Sunday will be a little warmer and more humid with temps. in the mid/upper 80's. It will be more humid with some spotty PM showers. Warm and humid weather will arrive by Monday with temps. in the upper 80's. There will be some thunderstorms around Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning lows will be back to the low 70's and it will feel like August again.
The average low for early August July is 68°, with a high temp. of 87°.