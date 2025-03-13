DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows around 40°F.
Friday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s, but cooler at the coast.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Warm and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Rain and thunderstorms possible in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Morning showers, then clearing. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 54°F. Normal low: 34°F.
With a stalled frontal boundary to our south, we'll keep up an east to northeast breeze.
With the breeze blowing off the cold waters of the Atlantic, we'll see mostly cloudy skies Thursday night, and the potential again for patchy fog to develop after midnight, especially near the coast.
Friday will be similar to Thursday, although with a little more sun. Highs will reach the seasonable mid 50s, although the northeast breeze will keep the coast possibly in the 40s.
As a strong storm system develops in the center of the country, and high pressure pushes off the East Coast, the frontal boundary will lift north on Saturday as a warm front. Winds will shift to the south which will push our temperatures up into the low 70s.
The aforementioned storm system will bring widespread severe weather to the Mid South and Deep South on Friday and Saturday. It's associated cold front will approach Delmarva on Sunday evening. Ahead of the front, expect cloudy skies and increasingly windy conditions on Sunday, with warm temperatures in the 70s.
As the front approaches and crosses Delmarva Sunday night, we'll need to be ready for windy downpours. There is a 15 percent chance for severe thunderstorms to develop ahead and along the main line of rain with the front. I am not seeing strong signs for severe storms, but there will be plenty of energy in the atmosphere in the form of warm temperatures and high humidity.
Coupled with the winds, if we can get some convective development, damaging wind gusts and even a brief, spin-up tornado are not out of the question. Timing looks to be overnight Sunday into Monday, but this is still four days out, so watch this space for updates.
We'll gradually clear the skies Monday into Tuesday, with mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Warmer temperatures arrive later next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 20 - March 26.