Forecast Updated on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 4:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Lingering rain showers to start the day before the storm departs. It turns partly to mostly sunny and windy by the evening hours. Highs: 48-56. Winds: N-NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 30-38. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 37-45. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm! Highs: 60-67. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the evening hours. Highs: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The rain and wind continue to be a pester this morning as the storm continues to push out to sea. The rain should taper off throughout the morning and we should see some sunshine later this afternoon before the sun sets this evening. The wind will stay up for much of the day, but it will still be a warm Monday with highs in the 50s this afternoon. The fact that it will be a warm one today sets us up for another abnormally warm week ahead.
Temperatures on Tuesday will climb up into the 50s again on Tuesday with a good amount of sunshine with highs into the 60s on Wednesday as the wind turns more out of the south and west. Our next weather maker arrives by Thursday evening with some scattered showers ahead of a cold front that brings us a better chance of rain by Friday. The good news is that this storm system clears in time for the weekend. We should see a good amount of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs comfortable for this time of year.
We warm right back up early next week with another chance for rain by Wednesday of next week.