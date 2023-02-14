Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 37-45. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm! Highs: 62-70. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 47-52. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the evening hours. Highs: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: S-NW 15-35+ mph.
A treat of a day on the way to Delmarva this afternoon as we will see ample sunshine and very warm conditions for this time of year. Highs should reach the 50s and low 60s across inland Delmarva with areas near our bodies of water in the low 50s this afternoon as the wind starts to pick up out of the west and then the southwest overnight tonight.
Wednesday brings temperatures near record levels as highs approach 70 degrees with the wind turning more out of the south and west and picking up. Our next weather maker arrives by Thursday evening with some scattered showers ahead of a cold front that brings us a better chance of rain by Friday. The good news is that this storm system clears in time for the weekend. We should see a good amount of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs comfortable for this time of year.
We warm right back up early next week with another chance for rain by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.