Forecast updated on Monday, January 16, 2024, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Arctic air is moving into the area, and a much colder night is on the way. Skies will clear with wind chills in the single digits later tonight. More Arctic air will arrive Friday and the weekend will be cold. Much warmer air will arrive next week as a warmer weather pattern develops.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing, breezy, and sharply colder. Low 16-18°. Wind Chill values near zero by daybreak. Wind: NW 11-22 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and quite cold. High 29-31. Wind: W 9-16 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, and cold. Low 20°. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, breezy and not as cold. Increasing high cirrus cloud PM. High 40-42. Wind: S 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks breezy and much colder as true Arctic air moves into the area. We will see clear skies with low temperatures dropping to around 18 degrees by sunrise Wednesday. Wind chills will be below 10 degrees later tonight as winds stay gusty from the NW at 11-20 mph.
Wednesday will be breezy and quite cold, with sunshine all day. Winds will gust to over 20 mph and afternoon temps. will likely stay just below freezing all day! Winds will generally be from the west at 10-16 mph, and the afternoon temps. will not pass the upper 20's north of a line from Easton to Dover.
Thursday will be a little milder in the afternoon ahead of another Arctic cold front. Look for south winds at around-13 mph in the afternoon as temps. reach the low 40's. It will be colder north of an Easton to Dover line with afternoon temps. near 38 degrees. Much colder air will begin to arrive by daybreak Friday.
In the long range: Colder air with clouds arrive Friday with some snow showers by late afternoon. Look for temps. near 37° PM. The weekend will be sharply colder with temps. only in the upper 20's Saturday and low 30's Sunday. Milder air arrives Monday with highs near 43°. We will warm into the 50's Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
The average low for mid-January is 29°,with a high temp. of 44°.