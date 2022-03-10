Forecast updated on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 31-32. Wind: NE 1-5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 57-60°. Beaches 48°. Wind: S 3-11 mph.
Friday Night: Becoming cloudy with rain developing toward daybreak. Low 43. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Saturday: Rain and wind early then sharply colder in the afternoon with clearing late. Quite windy Saturday afternoon with wind gusts to 42 mph. High 57° AM. Wind: West then NW 18-30 mph. Wind gusts to over 45 mph possible by evening.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear later tonight with temps. dropping to the low 30's by Friday morning. Friday looks warmer with some sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will approach 58-60 degrees Friday afternoon with good visibility. Beaches will be cooler with a SE wind and temps. will approach 48 degrees. Clouds will return with showers developing, late Friday night.
Saturday will start with wind and rain as a sharp cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will fall rapidly Saturday afternoon behind the front as winds turn to the NW. Look for wind gusts to 44 mph Saturday afternoon and perhaps even higher evening. The rain may end as snow Saturday evening with a dusting of snow possible over Delmarva by late evening. Skies will clear late Saturday evening with temps. falling to the low/mid 20's by sunrise Sunday. Rainfall Saturday will likely be over .75 inches.
In the long-range, the rain may end as some wet snow flakes Saturday evening, especially over northern Delmarva. It will be very windy across the entire region Saturday afternoon and night. Sunday looks sunny, cold, and breezy, with lows near 23 degrees and highs only in the low/mid 40's. Monday will be milder as temps. climb back into the upper 50's. Tuesday looks warmer with afternoon temps. around 64 degrees, but we may see some clouds. Wednesday and Thursday look partly cloudy but some showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but the long range forecast is still uncertain.