Forecast updated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy to fair. Low 36°. Winds: S 3-9 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy, windy, and much colder. High 36 before 8 AM then falling to 28 by 4 PM. Winds: NW 14-24+ mph. Wind chills below 16 by mid-afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and sharply colder. Low 13-15°. Wind chills below 7 at times, esp. near open water. Winds: NW 11-20 mph.
Saturday: Clear and very cold! High 29-32°. Winds: W/SW 3-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a cold evening with temps. falling slowly to near 36° by daybreak. An Arctic cold front will pass early Friday, and it will turn windy and sharply colder during the day. Look for temps. to fall to below freezing by 3 PM. It will be windy with NW winds gusting to 24+ mph. Winds will diminish some Friday night, but it will be cold with lows near 12-15° by sunrise Saturday. Wind chills will drop to 0-10 degrees late Friday night.
Saturday will be clear and cold with temperatures staying below freezing all day. Afternoon high temps. will range from 28° Northern Delmarva to around 32 degrees in Accomack County, Va. Winds will decrease and turn back to the southwest by afternoon. It will be clear and cold Saturday night, with lows near 22-24°.
In the longer range: The Arctic High pressure center over the area will move quickly east Sunday with a milder SW wind returning during the day. Sunday will start cold with lows near 22° but it will be milder by afternoon with highest reaching the upper 40's. It will be sunny and milder Monday, with temps. around 53° by mid-afternoon.
Tuesday looks milder with temps. back into the mid 50's! Wednesday and Thursday will be milder still with temps. near 59-60° in the afternoon hours. Dry weather is expected through Thursday with Rain likely on Friday with mild temps. continuing.
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 46°.