Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Low 25-26°. Winds: Light.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, and quite chilly. Clouds lower late. High 42-44°. Winds: SW 4-12 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 30°. Winds: W 4-11 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy, windy, and much colder. High 37-38°. Winds: NW 14-24+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a chilly evening with temps. falling slowly to the mid 20's by daybreak. Thursday looks partly sunny, and it will stay chilly with afternoon temps. only in the lower 40's. A low-pressure system will pass by the region, but we will just see some high clouds from it. Winds will turn to the west
Thursday night as an Arctic cold front approaches the area.
An Arctic cold front will pass early Friday and it will turn windy and much colder. Look for temps. to only reach the upper 30's Friday with winds gusting to 25 mph. Winds will diminish some Friday night but it will be cold with lows near 12-14° by sunrise Saturday.
In the longer range: Temperatures will fall to the mid-teens by Saturday morning, as an Arctic airmass moves across the region. Temperatures will stay below freezing Saturday with afternoon temps. around 31 degrees. Sunday will start cold with lows near 20° but it will be milder by afternoon with the highest temps. reaching the upper 40's.
There may be some spotty showers about early Monday, but it will be milder, with temps. around 54° by mid-afternoon. Tuesday looks milder with temps. back into the mid 50's! Wednesday will be milder still with temps. near 58-60° in the afternoon hours.
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 46°. It was the second warmest January on record in Salisbury. It was the warmest in Wilmington.