DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Cloudy with a low chance for a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder. Areas of fog likely late. Muggy. Lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Areas of fog in the morning. Then partly cloudy with chance of an isolated shower or rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
We're now on the eve of the Labor Day weekend, also known as the "unofficial end of summer", and we're looking a little unsettled on Delmarva, but I'm not expecting any washouts.
A frontal boundary remains stalled to our south Friday evening, with humid conditions over Delmarva.
While more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will be mostly confined to areas well to our south, I don't want to rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder Friday night, although most folks will stay dry. The bigger story Friday night will be areas of fog, which could be locally dense in some locations, which will linger into Saturday morning.
For folks with Labor Day weekend plans, I'd say go ahead with them on Saturday and Sunday, just keep your eyes to the sky and an umbrella nearby.
The aforementioned frontal boundary will rise back to the north Saturday. This will mean warm and humid conditions, with temperatures rising into the seasonably warm mid to upper 80s, under partly cloudy skies. With the front, there remains a low chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but the day won't be a washout.
A weak cold front sweeps across Delmarva Sunday, followed by a more potent secondary cold front later in the day. This will mean a greater chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, but again, not a washout of a day.
On Labor Day Monday - all outdoor plans are a go! Expect mainly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Mainly sunny conditions and comfortable temperatures and humidity will continue into the middle of next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation above normal for September 6 - September 12.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance off the Texas coast has a low, 20 percent chance of development.
A disturbance in the Central Atlantic has a medium, 40 percent, chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
Another disturbance near the Cape Verde Islands has a low, 20 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.