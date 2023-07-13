Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower / storm is possible, but not likely at the moment. Breezy. Highs: 90-96. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with the chance of a few showers and storms possible. Lows: 72-77. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers / storms. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-20 mph.
Friday Night: Lingering showers and storms through the first half of the night. Otherwise, slow clearing by morning with some fog by dawn. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 86-91. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of PM showers / storms. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday will bring a few extra clouds into the region and even the idea of a pop-up shower or storm starts to increase as humidity levels are going through the roof with temperatures in the 90s inland. It will be much cooler at the beach once the sea breeze kicks in during the afternoon. A front will pass by to our north tomorrow evening and bring our first chances for a few showers and storms overnight tonight into Friday morning. The front will drape itself over the area and linger to our north and spark up a few more showers and storms on Friday.
It now looks like we get a little bit of a break from storm chances on Saturday, but I am not ruling out the idea of a few pop-up showers / storms to be in the area. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible on Sunday as a cold front looks to move across the region. This cold front, of course, will not do much of anything to the temperatures.
The hot weather continues into the starting week of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures in the 90s for much of next week. It will also continue to be an active weather week next week with chances for showers and storms lingering in the forecast for much of the week. It will not be an organized chance for storms, most of these days will come with pop-up storm chances through Wednesday and Thursday of next week.