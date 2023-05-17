Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few lingering showers early possible, otherwise we clear out to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 38-50. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 70-78. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
The rain from last night is tapering off as I write this overnight and conditions will improve throughout the day on Wednesday. A big ridge of high pressure establishes just to our north the rest of the workweek keeping us on the dry side. With the high north of the area, the wind will be off the Atlantic. This should keep temperatures below average to average through the rest of the week. Expect 60s and 70s for highs from Wednesday - Friday, except at the beach where we will get stuck in the low 60s most of the time.
The weekend forecast is a bit of a complicated one since two systems will be interacting with each other to determine the chances for rain we will have on Saturday. An area of low pressure is going to develop along the Carolina coast and as the high departs and moves out of the way, the low will then run up the coast. Depending on how far off the coast the low gets will determine our rain chances for Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. A cold front out of Canada will come into contact with the system at the same time and should act as the driving mechanism for the low when we get to Saturday night. If the front takes it and kicks it north and west quickly, it will be a rain chance for Saturday and we dry out for Sunday. If the low tries to erode the front before it moves north and east, it will slow down the system and linger rain chances into Sunday. This is a forecast that will need fine tuning for the next couple of days. At this moment, pencil me in for a rain and storm chance on Saturday and Saturday night with a drier day on Sunday.
Once this system moves through the region, a massive ridge of high pressure ( and I mean MASSIVE ) will control the forecast for most of next week with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures!