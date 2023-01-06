DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Lows in the low 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Westerly breeze at 10-15 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Sunny early, then increasing clouds. Showers are likely in the evening with wintry mix possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Lingering showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 29°F.
We're now definitely feeling the cool down that started Wednesday night, as temperatures Friday afternoon only reached about 50°F with a gusty westerly breeze making it feel like the 40s.
We will see temperatures close to, or slightly above normal for the next seven days.
On Saturday, as high pressure builds into the eastern United States, we're expecting mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be seasonable, in the mid to upper 40s. A westerly breeze will make it feel a little chillier at times, though.
The high pushes off to the east as a low pressure system develops over the Ohio River Valley early on Sunday.
Sunday will start off sunny, but clouds will increase by midday, and as the low approaches the Mid-Atlantic, showers are likely to develop in the afternoon, becoming widespread with a few downpours in the evening and overnight.
The forecast is still quite uncertain about the potential for wintry precipitation. However, it's looking more likely that at least the Midshore and Delaware could see some wintry mix Sunday night. Accumulation is not expected to exceed a light coating in the most northerly areas, but watch the space over the next 48 hours, as a small north or south deviation in the storm's track could change the wintry precipitation forecast by quite a bit.
Then after a few lingering showers on Monday morning, next week is shaping up to be dry with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures running slightly above normal, with lows in the low 30s, and highs in the low 50s.