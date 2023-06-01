Forecast updated on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A large wildfire in New Jersey has spread smoke over northern Delmarva today. Air quality levels approached Code Red in the Dover region and anyone with breathing issues should stay inside with air filters in use. Outdoor exercise should be postponed as well. After a balmy Friday, a cool front will bring in cooler air Saturday afternoon.
A tropical depression has formed in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and will be monitored. Hurricane season began today along with meteorological summer.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Patchy fog possible. Low 59-60° Wind: NE 0-7 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny and warmer. Balmy. High 83-85°. Wind: NE 2-7 mph. Cooler beaches with winds NE 6-14 mph and temps. near 68° by 2 PM.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to fair and more humid. Patchy fog possible. Low 61° Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny and warm. Spotty showers arriving after 1 PM with cooler temperatures as a cold front passes. High 79-80°. Wind: SW then becoming NE 11-22 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds NE 14-22 mph and temps. near 62° by 3 PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mostly cloudy skies with lows near 60° by daybreak. It will be more humid and some areas will have a smoke smell in the air from the fires in NJ. This is especially true for northern Delmarva. Winds will be from the northeast and it will be a little breezy on the coast.
Friday looks sunny and it will be warmer and more humid, with light winds. Look for afternoon temps. near 83-85 degrees. Even the beaches will approach 80 before a sea breeze arrives around Noon and drops temps. back to the upper 60's with an east wind at around 10-12 mph.
Saturday will start warm and humid but spotty showers will pass along with a cold front around midday. It will turn breezy and cooler by late afternoon. Any rainfall will be under 0.10 inches. Temps. will approach 80 degrees before the front arrives, and it will be a bit muggy. Even the beaches may get close to 80, but will drop to near 62 by mid-afternoon with wind gusts over 22 mph.
In the long range: It will cool down Sunday with high temps. dropping to the low 70's behind the cool front. It will be less humid and winds will be from the northeast on Sunday at 10-15 mph. Monday through Wednesday look mild and dry with temps. mainly in the mid 70's...
The average low for early June is 58°, with a high temp. of 78°.