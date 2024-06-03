Forecast updated on Monday, 3 June 2024, at 4:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Sunshine with warm and humid air will linger through Wednesday, but thundershowers will return ahead of a cool front Wednesday evneing.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated evening showers then fair and humid. Low 64°. Wind: E 2-7 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Continued rather humid. Scattered thundershowers on the bayside of Delmarva in the mid-afternoon hours. High 83°. Beaches 75°. Wind: E 4-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mainly Clear and humid. Low 64°. Wind: E 2-5 mph.
Wednesday: Warmer and more humid with clouds increasing PM. Scattered showers about in the afternoon and evening. High 86°. Wind: S 4-11 mph. Beaches around 77°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight as a humid air mass remains over the region. The morning low temps. will be near 64° by daybreak.
Tuesday will be sunny and warm with higher low humidity, as a light easterly wind flow continues. Afternoon temps. will be near 83° inland and 75 on the beaches. There will be a few thundershowers on the bayside of Delmarva near the Chesapeake in the mid-afternoon hours. Look for fair skies and lows near 64° by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will also be sunny and warm as a south wind develops. It will turn more humid by afternoon and the afternoon temps. will be near 83-84° by 4 PM. This is a few degrees above the average of 80°. Clouds will increase with some thundershowers around later in the afternoon and evening. Look for low temps. near 69° by daybreak Thursday.
In the long-range: Look for clearing skies Thursday night with low temps. near 65 degrees. Friday through Sunday looks dry and sunny with low humidity. High temps, will be near 82 Friday and 79-81 degrees Saturday into Monday.
The average low for early June is 58° and the high is 80°.