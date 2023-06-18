DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday night: Clear skies. Lows in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with some shower. highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 64°F.
Happy Father's Day!
Today will be a fantastic day for any outdoor activities with Dad!
A ridge of high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will result in mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm afternoon highs in the mid 80s. It won't be as breezy as yesterday, with a northwest wind at only 5 to 10 mph. UV indices will be very high, so be sure to protect exposed skin with sunscreen or light-fitting clothing.
Skies will be clear Monday night, as low temperatures fall into the low 60s.
The high will start to push out to sea on Monday, and winds will shift to the southeast.
A lot of uncertainly still remains about rain prospects this week.
Tuesday and Wednesday will likely remain dry, but we'll notice increasing clouds.
What's going to happen is a low pressure system in the South will try to form a coastal low and come up the East Coast. It will be blocked, though by a broad area of high pressure just to our north, keeping that low to the south. A boundary between dry and wet weather will form - the question is just how far will that boundary be able to push north?
Latest guidance is suggesting that it will come far enough north to bring low-end shower chances to Delmarva Thursday through at least Saturday, with the highest chances on the Lower Eastern Shore and south. Those chances are still low, though, in the 30 to 40 percent range. That means that if we do see rain, it likely won't be a washout of a day.
Temperatures will cool down a bit mid-week into the mid and upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, before recovering back into the mid 80s by next weekend.
In the tropics, a disturbance west of the Cape Verde islands has a high, 90 percent chance of developing into an organized tropical system. It is rare for tropical storms to form so far east this early in the season, but not impossible. At this point, the disturbance is not a direct threat to land in the next several days. If it becomes a named storm, it's name would be "Bret."
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation near or slightly above normal for June 25-July 1.