DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Some clouds. A stray shower north. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Breezy, with wind from the northwest gusting to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday night: Snow likely. Lows in the low 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Saturday: Some snow or rain showers possible in the morning, then clearing. Total accumulations of 3 inches or less, with the higher amounts on the Midshore and in Delaware. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Presidents Day: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Clouds have been increasing this afternoon ahead of a weak cold front that will swing across Delmarva tonight.
With this cold front, we're mostly just going to see increased clouds overnight, but I don't want to rule out a stray shower in our northern Delmarva communities. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest. This will mean that temperatures will actually rise slightly during the evening before falling after midnight.
High pressure briefly brings some sunshine early Friday before clouds increase again ahead of our next weather maker.
Confidence is increasing that a fast-moving storm system will approach Delmarva from the west on Friday night and bring the peninsula a round of snow into Saturday morning.
Accumulations are not very certain, as temperatures Friday night will only fall to around freezing, but confidence is increasing that the Lower Eastern Shore could now see some accumulating snowfall. Accumulations will not be huge, though; at this point I'm expecting up to 3 inches, which will be most likely on the Midshore and in Delaware (except for coastal Sussex County).
Any snow won't stick around though, as high pressure builds in for the rest of the weekend and afternoon highs on Saturday reach the low to mid 40s.
The beginning of next week will be dry and mild, with temperatures in the mid 50s by Tuesday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for February 22 - February 28.